Noida, Animal rights organisation PETA India on Monday announced a reward of ₹50,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the culprit who threw a dog to death in a high-rise society in Noida Extension last week. Dog's death in Noida: PETA declares ₹ 50k reward for info on culprit

The announcement by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals India comes even as the Noida Police has lodged an FIR and launched investigation into the incident that took place on May 9 at Ajnara Homes society in Sector 16B of Noida Extension.

The horrific episode prompted concerns by a section of locals and animal rights' activists in the area as some pictures and videos of the mutilated body of the dog also made their way to social media.

"The harrowing footage vividly illustrates the suffering the canine endured before their tragic passing. PETA India is offering a reward of up to ₹50,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for torturing the dog," PETA India said in a statement.

"Anyone with information about the perpetrator can contact PETA India's animal emergency helpline on 9820122602 or at Info@petaindia.org. Informants' identities will be kept confidential upon request," the rights body said.

The mutilated body of the female dog was found on the ground of the condominium with the complainant suspecting some society residents "who are against feeding stray dogs" could be behind the act, according to a police official.

The FIR was lodged at the local Bisrakh police station under IPC sections 429 and 289 against "unidentified" person and investigation launched, the official said.

"Those who abuse animals often move on to harming humans. For everyone's safety, it's imperative that members of the public report cases of cruelty to animals such as this one," PETA India's Cruelty Response Coordinator Sunayana Basu said.

"We commend the Bisrakh police station for promptly registering an FIR and sending the message that cruelty to animals won't be tolerated," Basu added.

