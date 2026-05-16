5 from Jaipur family at the centre of paper leak case cleared NEET in 2025

Five members of the family now in the spotlight in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case reportedly passed the NEET examination in 2025. Their success story made headlines last year, with many congratulating the family.

How is the family connected?

Reportedly, the children of the Jaipur family took admission in government medical colleges after clearing NEET in 2025. (HT_PRINT)

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The CBI arrested Dinesh Biwal along with his brother Mangilal Biwal and Mangilal's son Vikas Biwal. The police were suspicious about multiple members of the same family cracking the NEET and gaining admission to medical colleges, reported the Times of India (TOI).

Investigators suspect that Dinesh Biwal scanned the hard copy of the paper and later shared it digitally. Allegedly, he received the leaked papers from Gurugram-based Yash Yadav and obtained them for his son, preparing for NEETUG 2026. The investigators alleged that he later sold the leaked papers to other students in Rajasthan’s Sikar district.

Who passed the exams in 2025?

According to a NDTV report, Mangilal's son, Vikas, secured a seat in Sawai Madhopur Medical College. The other members reportedly include Mangilal's daughter, Pragati, Dinesh's daughter Gunjan, the daughter of another Biwal brother, Sania, and Ghanshyam's other daughter, Palak.

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{{^usCountry}} All children of the Biwal family who cracked NEET last year are reportedly studying in government medical colleges. While Vikas is arrested, the others are reportedly missing from their colleges. Who else is arrested? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All children of the Biwal family who cracked NEET last year are reportedly studying in government medical colleges. While Vikas is arrested, the others are reportedly missing from their colleges. Who else is arrested? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In addition to the members of the Biwal family, PV Kulkarni, from Latur in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region, was arrested by the CBI. He is accused of running a special coaching class in which he allegedly shared leaked questions and their correct answers. The students allegedly paid lakhs of rupees to attend the gathering. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition to the members of the Biwal family, PV Kulkarni, from Latur in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region, was arrested by the CBI. He is accused of running a special coaching class in which he allegedly shared leaked questions and their correct answers. The students allegedly paid lakhs of rupees to attend the gathering. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Kulkarni misused his access to the question papers as he was involved in the process of examination on behalf of NTA,” a CBI official said, asking not to be named, reported HT.com. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Kulkarni misused his access to the question papers as he was involved in the process of examination on behalf of NTA,” a CBI official said, asking not to be named, reported HT.com. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Sibling says sister preparing for NEET spends 9 hours daily talking to AI chatbots

Manisha Waghmare, who is accused of helping Kulkarni mobilise students, was also arrested. The others include Dhananjay Lokhanda from Ahilyanagar, Nashik-based Shubham Khairnar, and Gurugram-based Yash Yadav. A total of eight people were arrested in connection with the case across four states.

How did the case come to light?

Allegedly, a “guess paper” was in circulation, and after the exam, many noticed that 120 questions from it matched the actual NEET-UG 2026 question paper. Following that, the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) traced the leak's origin and arrested the accused.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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