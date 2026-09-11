5 unique ChatGPT prompts to turn your photos into majestic Mughal-era royal portraits

ChatGPT’s viral ’80s photo trend has taken over Instagram, with users transforming their modern-day pictures into portraits that appear to have been captured decades ago. From retro hairstyles and vintage outfits to analogue film grain and old-fashioned backdrops, the AI-generated pictures have given social media users a glimpse of themselves in another era.

Want to see yourself as Mughal royalty? Try these 5 ChatGPT prompts for a regal photo transformation. (Representational image generated using AI)

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But the throwback does not have to stop at the 1980s. If you want to travel much further back in time, ChatGPT can also reimagine your photograph as a portrait inspired by India’s Mughal era.

(Also read: 5 simple ChatGPT prompts to turn your photos into realistic 1800s-style portraits)

With the right prompt, you can experiment with royal attire, grand palaces, ornate jewellery and historically inspired settings while asking ChatGPT to preserve your facial identity.

5 ChatGPT prompts to turn your photo into a Mughal-era royal

Before trying any of these prompts, upload a clear photograph of yourself to ChatGPT. For better results, use a well-lit image in which your face is clearly visible.

1. Classic Mughal royal portrait

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{{^usCountry}} “Transform my uploaded photograph into a realistic portrait of a Mughal-era royal. Keep my face, facial features, skin tone and identity clearly recognisable. Dress me in richly detailed royal attire inspired by the Mughal period, complete with an embroidered jama, traditional turban and elegant jewellery. Place me inside a magnificent Mughal palace with intricate arches and period-appropriate décor. Make the final image look historically immersive and realistic.” 2. Mughal emperor-inspired look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Transform my uploaded photograph into a realistic portrait of a Mughal-era royal. Keep my face, facial features, skin tone and identity clearly recognisable. Dress me in richly detailed royal attire inspired by the Mughal period, complete with an embroidered jama, traditional turban and elegant jewellery. Place me inside a magnificent Mughal palace with intricate arches and period-appropriate décor. Make the final image look historically immersive and realistic.” 2. Mughal emperor-inspired look {{/usCountry}}

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“Reimagine me as a powerful Mughal-era emperor while preserving my facial identity and natural appearance. Dress me in elaborate imperial robes with fine embroidery, gemstones, a traditional turban and historically inspired accessories. Place me in a grand royal court surrounded by Mughal architecture. Use dramatic yet natural lighting and realistic textures.”

3. Mughal royal garden portrait

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“Turn my uploaded photo into a realistic Mughal-era royal portrait set in an elaborate palace garden. Keep my face and identity recognisable. Dress me in luxurious period-inspired clothing with intricate embroidery and jewellery. Include fountains, symmetrical gardens, carved stone structures and Mughal architectural details in the background.”

4. Mughal warrior prince

“Transform me into a Mughal-era warrior prince while keeping my face, skin tone and facial features recognisable. Give me historically inspired royal clothing, an ornate turban and ceremonial armour. Place me in the courtyard of a Mughal fort or palace. Use cinematic natural lighting and realistic historical details.”

5. Vintage Mughal painting-inspired portrait

“Reimagine my uploaded photograph as a Mughal royal portrait inspired by traditional miniature paintings. Preserve my facial features and identity while dressing me in elaborate royal garments, jewellery and a traditional turban. Surround me with intricate floral motifs, palace architecture and decorative elements inspired by Mughal art. Keep the portrait detailed, elegant and historically inspired.”

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(Also read: ChatGPT ’80s photo trend: 5 prompts to create retro Kerala-style images)

The prompts can also be customised by changing the setting, clothing, pose or type of royal character. Users can experiment with different variations until they find a transformation that best suits their photograph.