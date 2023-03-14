52-year-old woman dances to Gori Gori in saree, sets the floor on fire

Dance videos have become a popular source of entertainment for many across the globe. From ballet to contemporary to hip hop and folk, social media is filled with myriad shares that showcase people performing amazing feats. Adding to this never-ending list of dance videos is a clip that captures a 52-year-old woman showing some electrifying dance moves in a saree. Yes, you read that right!

“Gori Gori @ 52,” wrote Neeru Saini while sharing a video of herself dancing to the song on Instagram. The video captures Neeru Saini energetically dancing to the song Gori Gori, that too in a saree. The song is from the 2004 film Main Hoon Na. It is picturised on Shah Rukh Khan, Sajid Khan, Zayed Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, and Suniel Shetty. Anu Malik composed the song, and sang it along with KK, Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal. Javed Akhtar penned the song beautifully.

Watch the video right here:

The video was shared on January 22 on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 3.8 lakh views and more than 20,000 likes. The share even raked a plethora of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

A few Instagram users were in awe of the woman’s energy in her fifties. An individual wrote, “Superb energy.” “Fantastic,” shared another. A third commented, “Wow.” Many even complimented her looks. “How wonderful you look,” wrote a fourth with several emoticons. “Beautiful you,” expressed a fifth with heart emoticons. Some even dropped love-struck and fire emoticons in the video’s comments section.

