57-year-old Australian woman embraces Garba during Navratri: ‘Joy has no passport’

An Australian woman has won hearts online after Humans of Bombay shared her inspiring story of embracing the traditional Indian dance form Garba. The post traces Cate’s journey, from taking her first hesitant steps at a community Garba night in Australia to finally fulfilling her long-cherished dream of celebrating Navratri in India. An Australian woman’s Garba journey was shared by Humans of Bombay, showing how she fulfilled her dream of dancing at Navratri in Mumbai.(Instagram/officialhumansofbombay)

The caption recalls how in 2019, Cate and her friend Abi attended a Garba night in Australia. “We didn’t know a single step, we just stood there watching people’s feet. But in the last 20 minutes, I told her, ‘We came here to dance, let’s do it!’ The moment I joined in…I was hooked.”

As the caption further explained, Cate had trained in jazz, tap, ballet and contemporary styles as a teenager, even dancing professionally. But with marriage, children and work taking over, dancing had faded from her life. Bollywood films later rekindled her passion and led her to a dance studio in Perth, where she discovered Garba under the guidance of instructor Maitri.

From Perth to Mumbai

For years, Cate and her friend Abi dreamt of experiencing Navratri in India. Though the pandemic delayed their plans, they finally travelled to Mumbai last October. “It was nothing short of magical,” Cate says. “The energy, the music, the sea of people, was overwhelming at first. But once I stepped in, it felt like a prayer.”

One moment stood out above all others. At singer Falguni Pathak’s show, rain lashed down as thunder and fireworks lit up the night sky. “Yet, everyone kept dancing. I was drenched, breathless, and yet, I’d never felt more alive. It was spiritual, like the universe itself had joined us,” the caption quoted.

A celebration without boundaries

The post emphasised how Cate was deeply moved by the warmth she received. Locals approached her to say, “Thank you for embracing our culture.” But as the caption revealed, Cate herself felt grateful for being welcomed so openly.

Now 57, Cate continues to celebrate Navratri back home in Australia. “At 57, I still play Garba until midnight. It isn’t a mere dance to me anymore, it’s a reminder that joy has no boundaries, no age, no passport,” the caption noted.

Take a look here at the post:

Viewers applaud Cate’s journey

The clip has garnered more than 100k views. Reactions poured in, with one admirer saying, “I love how she has maintained a dress code. So well.” Another wrote, “This is amazing and inspiring!” A fellow user said, “Always such a joy dancing with you,” while others added, “Truly inspiring,” and “I absolutely adore this – pure joy and liberation.” Some praised her spirit as “poetry in motion,” while one heart-warmed viewer said, “Awwwww my heart. Too damn cute.”