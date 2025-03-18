59-year-old Kerala woman defies all odds and reaches Everest Base Camp solo using YouTube tips

A 59-year-old tailor from Kerala has defied age and expectations by successfully trekking to the Everest Base Camp without formal training. Vasanthi Cheruveettil, a resident of Thalipparamba in Kannur, achieved this remarkable feat through sheer determination and self-learning. According to Manorama, she reached the South Base Camp on 23 February after beginning her trek from Surke, Nepal, on 15 February. A 59-year-old Kerala woman defied age and odds, trekking solo to Everest Base Camp after training through YouTube.(Instagram/vasanthycheruveetil)

Training through YouTube and daily walks

Cheruveettil prepared for her adventure by training for four months, despite scepticism from her friends. She followed a strict routine of walking for three hours daily, practising in trekking boots, and covering 5–6 kilometres in the evenings with her companions. She also learned Hindi to communicate better during her journey and watched YouTube videos to familiarise herself with basic trekking techniques.

Overcoming challenges on the trek

Her journey to Everest Base Camp was far from easy. Bad weather led to the cancellation of her flight to Lukla, forcing her to find an alternative route via Surke with the help of a German couple she met in Nepal. Along the way, she encountered trekkers from across the world, including a father-son duo from Thiruvananthapuram.

The trek itself was gruelling, with steep climbs, narrow paths, and deep ravines. She walked for six to seven hours daily, taking frequent breaks to avoid exhaustion. “I needed more time, so I walked slowly, using a stick. Every few steps, I paused to take at least five breaths to avoid shivering and exhaustion,” she told Manorama.

Cheruveettil’s journey went viral after a photo of her waving the Indian flag at Everest Base Camp, dressed in a traditional Kasavu saree, captured hearts online. This is not her first solo adventure—last year, she travelled to Thailand alone after her friends backed out, doubting whether a woman could travel so far by herself.

She finances her travels through her tailoring business, with occasional financial support from her sons, Vineeth and Vivek. With Everest Base Camp conquered, she now has her sights set on her next dream destination: the Great Wall of China.