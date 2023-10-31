'5-day office week is dead': Harsh Goenka's take on 70-hour work week

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's take on working 70 hours a week has stirred a debate on social media. While many people agreed with his statement, it also invited a wave of criticism from several. Now, Harsh Goenka, RPG Enterprises Chairman has shared his opinion on the working hours of an employee.

Harsh Goenka shared about having flexible work life. (Instagram)

"The 5-day office week is dead! People are working nearly 33% of their office time remotely, and it's a game-changer. Flexibility is worth as much to people as an 8% raise. What we value most is skipping the daily commute and the sense of flexibility!" wrote Goenka in a tweet. (Also Read: Harsh Goenka wants to 'eavesdrop' on Muthoot Finance board meetings. Here's why)

He further added, "Hybrid work is the present and the future. It's all about blending office and remote work to suit your needs. It's no longer about working 50 or 70 hours, but about your own ambition, your purpose, and your productivity."

"Embrace the shift, adapt to the new work landscape, and find your sweet spot between office and home. It's time to prioritize what truly matters in your work life!" he said at the end of his tweet.

Take a look at the post shared by Harsh Goenka here:

This post was shared on October 30. Since being shared, it has garnered more than one lakh views. The share also has over 1,000 likes and numerous comments. Many netizens took to the comments section of the post and agreed with Goenka's post.

Check out what people are saying about it here:

An individual wrote, "Flexibility is hugely valuable for motivation, creativity, and work-life harmony. Companies that rigidly cling to outdated norms around presence risk losing top talent and hampering innovation. Saving commutation time is beneficial for both employees and the organisation."

A second said, "Absolutely! The right mindset and skills can make a world of difference. Efficiency and effectiveness can allow some individuals to achieve in 7 hours what might take others 70 hours."

A third commented, "Productivity has gone another level since remote working started. Companies should recognise this as a win-win method. Employees who are comfortable with hybrid working and producing good results should be given the space to continue to that."

A fourth added, "Agreed. Working in a flexible environment is the key to effective productivity."

