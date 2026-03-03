‘6 saal se JEE coaching?’: Bengaluru parents demand age relaxation for Class 1 school admissions

Concerned parents in Bengaluru and across Karnataka took to the streets to demand a 90-day relaxation in the age cut-off for Class 1 admissions. The demonstration sparked a heated debate online; while some supported the plea for flexibility, the majority of social media users criticised the move, arguing that such demands place unnecessary academic pressure on young children. Parents of children who do not meet the Class 1 age cut-off criteria held a demonstration in Bengaluru. (X/@ANI)

What are the parents saying? “It is not a protest but a request to the govt to promote children who have completed three years of pre-primary education to Class 1. Our children are not meeting the 6-year age cut-off under the NEP. For children, repeating a class will cause psychological stress. The institutions are open to it and don't want children to repeat, but we are waiting for the govt to give relaxation in the rule or expedite SEP implementation,” a Bengaluru parent said to ANI.

Another parent in the city shared, “We have been following up for the last two years, when we met the CM, Deputy CM and Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa. We have got assurance from the CM and the Deputy CM. As parents, we want the best for our children. These are children born during Covid times, and they have already faced a lot of emotional and psychological stress. Making them repeat a class will take a toll on their psychological health. We have full faith in the government of Karnataka. I am sure they will prove 90-day relaxation to more than 2 lakh affected children.”

How did social media react? The move triggered a wave of reactions on the internet, with many voices pushing back against the parents. Critics argued that "letting kids be kids" is more important than early enrollment.

An individual shared a sarcastic remark and wrote, “6 saal se JEE coaching? [JEE coaching from age 6?].” Another X user added, “Take it slow, kids will shine.”

A third expressed, “What's the logic of asking for this relaxation? Why has your little child already done 3 years of Pre-Primary? What's the great hurry to enrol them in school?” A fourth commented, “Indian parents don't understand this, but having a kid slightly older in the grade is fantastic for their overall outcomes and experience. It's much better than flogging them early into something they're not physically or mentally ready for.”

What is the rule? The Karnataka Department of School Education and Literacy issued a notification in 2022 stating that children must be at least 6 years old by June 1 to be eligible for Class 1. However, the government deferred the order following protests from parents who had already enrolled their kids in LKG and UKG. At that time, it was announced that the order would be implemented from 2025-26.

However, last year, following parents' requests, the government granted an exemption. This year, parents of children who do not meet the Class 1 age cut-off criteria in the New Education Policy are requesting the Karnataka government to give a 90-day relaxation to ensure children do not have to repeat UKG or Montessori.