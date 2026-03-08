'6,803 employees, only 951 women': Cars24 CEO flags gender gap, seeks suggestions

A candid post by Vikram Chopra, founder and CEO of Cars24, on International Women’s Day has sparked discussion online about gender representation in corporate leadership. In the comments section, several users shared views on workplace structures and hiring practices. (X/@vikramchopra)

Taking to X, Chopra shared internal numbers, saying that the company has 6,803 employees in India but only 951 are women, accounting for about 14% of the workforce. He added that the gap becomes even more stark at senior levels. “At Director level (B6): zero women. Not low. Zero,” he wrote, adding that he had been reflecting on the numbers for several days.

Chopra said that while the company does hire women and entry-level representation is “meaningfully better”, the organisation appears to lose women somewhere between mid-management and senior leadership. According to him, this suggests a deeper structural issue rather than simply a hiring pipeline problem.

“Culture is not what you say on your careers page. Culture is who grows here. Culture is who gets promoted. Culture is who stays,” he wrote. The CEO added that the absence of women at the director level forced him to ask an uncomfortable question about whether the company had unintentionally built systems that make it harder for women to rise to leadership roles.

Saying he does not have a “clean answer”, Chopra said he wanted to listen to senior women leaders from across industries. He invited women in tech, operations, product and other field-heavy sectors to share what would make them consider joining a company like Cars24, what kind of leadership culture feels enabling, and what structural changes could improve hiring, retention and promotions.

He also announced plans to host small roundtable discussions with women leaders in the coming weeks to better understand the issue. “Talented women shouldn’t just join Cars24, they should rise here. This one is on me,” he wrote.