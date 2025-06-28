6-year-old boy detained in £1.6 million drug bust in Mauritius: 'Cannabis hidden inside his bag'

A six-year-old British boy was among those detained in a dramatic £1.6 million drug bust in Mauritius, according to a report by The Mirror. The child was intercepted alongside five British adults and one Romanian national at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport last Sunday, shortly after arriving on a British Airways flight from London Gatwick. British nationals and a child were detained in Mauritius as 161kg of cannabis was seized at the airport.(Representational image/Pixabay)

(Also read: Pakistanis react to British man wearing Team India’s Dream11 jersey on Lahore streets: ‘Is it safe?’)

161kg of cannabis discovered in luggage

Customs officials, acting on a joint anti-trafficking operation with police and sniffer dogs, reportedly discovered 161kg of cannabis concealed in the group’s suitcases. Shockingly, 24 packages weighing around 14kg were found in the child’s luggage. His 35-year-old mother was said to be carrying 29 packages, while her Romanian partner was allegedly holding another 32.

Authorities have estimated the total street value of the drugs on the local market at approximately £1.6 million.

Court appearance and continued detention

All six adults were taken into custody and later brought before a magistrate in Mahebourg, where they were provisionally charged with drug offences. According to Mauritian outlet Defi Media, the police opposed any conditional release, and the suspects remain in detention.

The adults reportedly include five women and one man, all British nationals, in addition to the Romanian man.

Child returned to the UK

Concerns were raised immediately about the child's welfare. The British High Commission was contacted, and arrangements were swiftly made for the boy’s safe return to the UK. He was flown back on Wednesday, with his father receiving him at the airport. Conflicting reports suggest the child’s age is either six or seven.

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office told The Mirror: “We are supporting several British nationals who are detained in Mauritius and are in contact with the local authorities.”

(Also read: British man arrested after attempting to stage fake wedding with 9-year-old girl at Disneyland Paris)

Authorities condemn ‘inhumane’ use of child

Customs and police officials stated they had been monitoring the group from the moment they disembarked from flight BA 2065. When their checked baggage was examined via X-ray, the hidden cannabis packages were allegedly uncovered.

Mauritian authorities strongly condemned the use of a minor in an international smuggling attempt, calling it “inhumane.” They further revealed that Apple AirTags were found with the drug packages—suggesting a well-coordinated and technologically sophisticated smuggling operation.