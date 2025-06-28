Search
Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

6-year-old boy detained in £1.6 million drug bust in Mauritius: 'Cannabis hidden inside his bag'

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Jun 28, 2025 01:47 PM IST

A 6-year-old British boy was among six held in Mauritius after £1.6m worth of cannabis was found in their luggage.

A six-year-old British boy was among those detained in a dramatic £1.6 million drug bust in Mauritius, according to a report by The Mirror. The child was intercepted alongside five British adults and one Romanian national at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport last Sunday, shortly after arriving on a British Airways flight from London Gatwick.

British nationals and a child were detained in Mauritius as 161kg of cannabis was seized at the airport.(Representational image/Pixabay)
British nationals and a child were detained in Mauritius as 161kg of cannabis was seized at the airport.(Representational image/Pixabay)

(Also read: Pakistanis react to British man wearing Team India’s Dream11 jersey on Lahore streets: ‘Is it safe?’)

161kg of cannabis discovered in luggage

Customs officials, acting on a joint anti-trafficking operation with police and sniffer dogs, reportedly discovered 161kg of cannabis concealed in the group’s suitcases. Shockingly, 24 packages weighing around 14kg were found in the child’s luggage. His 35-year-old mother was said to be carrying 29 packages, while her Romanian partner was allegedly holding another 32.

Authorities have estimated the total street value of the drugs on the local market at approximately £1.6 million.

Court appearance and continued detention

All six adults were taken into custody and later brought before a magistrate in Mahebourg, where they were provisionally charged with drug offences. According to Mauritian outlet Defi Media, the police opposed any conditional release, and the suspects remain in detention.

The adults reportedly include five women and one man, all British nationals, in addition to the Romanian man.

Child returned to the UK

Concerns were raised immediately about the child's welfare. The British High Commission was contacted, and arrangements were swiftly made for the boy’s safe return to the UK. He was flown back on Wednesday, with his father receiving him at the airport. Conflicting reports suggest the child’s age is either six or seven.

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office told The Mirror: “We are supporting several British nationals who are detained in Mauritius and are in contact with the local authorities.”

(Also read: British man arrested after attempting to stage fake wedding with 9-year-old girl at Disneyland Paris)

Authorities condemn ‘inhumane’ use of child

Customs and police officials stated they had been monitoring the group from the moment they disembarked from flight BA 2065. When their checked baggage was examined via X-ray, the hidden cannabis packages were allegedly uncovered.

Mauritian authorities strongly condemned the use of a minor in an international smuggling attempt, calling it “inhumane.” They further revealed that Apple AirTags were found with the drug packages—suggesting a well-coordinated and technologically sophisticated smuggling operation.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / 6-year-old boy detained in £1.6 million drug bust in Mauritius: 'Cannabis hidden inside his bag'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On