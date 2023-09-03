7,027 women perform Thiruvathira dance in Kerala, set world record

Kerala's Kudumbashree, an all-woman network, has set a world record by organising a mega Thiruvathira dance performance at Kuttanellur Government College. 7,027 members of Kudumbashree gathered on the college grounds to perform the traditional group dance form. This dance form is usually performed during the Onam festival in the Malayalam month of Chingam and occasionally in the month of Dhanu.

Members of Kudumbashree delivering a dance performance as part of the Onam celebrations in Thrissur, Kerala. (Facebook/Thrissur District Collector)

The mega 'Thiruvathirakali' (Thiruvathira dance) entered the Limca Book of Records and Talent Record Book because of the number of participants. The organisers are now considering submitting the entry to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Watch the video of this dance performance here:

The event was inaugurated by Revenue Minister K Rajan, who praised Kudumbashree as an exemplary model of women's empowerment, highlighting its status as the world's largest women's network. The Tourism Department, district administration, and the city corporation jointly organised the district's Onam celebrations.

The mega Thiruvathira performance lasted 10 minutes and captivated a packed audience.

(With inputs from PTI)