US dad dances to title track of Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De India to celebrate Independence Day

The social media is abuzz with different kinds of posts from people celebrating India’s 75th Independence Day. Amid the different posts, a video of a dad from the US named Ricky Pond has captured people’s attention. The clip shows him celebrating the day while grooving to the title track of the film Chak De India. It is sports drama released in 2007 with actor Shah Rukh Khan as the protagonist.

The video opens to show Pond dressed in traditional Indian attire. He skillfully showcases some moves while dancing to the popular song.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a little over an hour ago. The clip, since being posted, has gathered more than 35,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. People shared various love-filled comments to appreciate Pond’s gesture.

“Aww, thank you so much for the lovely gesture,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love love love the spirit,” expressed another. “Superb,” commented a third.

This is, however, not the first video of Pond where he dances to an Indian song. His Instagram page is filled with videos of him dancing to songs of different Indian languages.

