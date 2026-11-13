76-year-old billionaire has a five-member team managing his life and undergoes 68 tests to slow ageing

A 76-year-old billionaire has a team of five people overseeing his daily routine and undergoes dozens of medical tests as part of his efforts to slow ageing. American real-estate investor Larry Connor follows a closely monitored approach to maintaining his physical and mental fitness. A billionaire's anti-ageing routine includes 68 medical tests. (Representational image generated using AI)

His routine reflects the growing interest in longevity among wealthy individuals, some of whom are spending large sums on healthcare, medical monitoring and treatments in the hope of living longer.

How Larry Connor manages his health at 76 Connor’s office in Miamisburg, Ohio, regularly hosts strength trainers, yoga instructors and massage therapists. Around 15 professionals, including doctors and performance coaches, help him maintain his health and fitness.

His business also has a five-member department named after his initials, the LSC Department. The team oversees various aspects of Connor and his family’s lives, including medical appointments. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Connor is scheduled to undergo 68 tests at the Mayo Clinic this year, including a full-body MRI and a high-resolution brain scan.

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He has also donated more than $15 million to the Mayo Clinic, largely towards ageing research.

Connor has pursued physically demanding experiences well into his seventies. He has trekked through the Alaskan wilderness and completed a 17-day mission to the International Space Station, where he researched heart health and the ageing of cells in space.

Why wealthy people are spending more on longevity Connor is not alone in investing heavily in his health. Wealthy individuals are increasingly turning to concierge doctors, specialised practitioners and personalised wellness programmes.

A UBS report on wealthy investors found that more than half of wealthy investors surveyed expected to live until at least 100. This growing optimism about life expectancy is also influencing how some individuals spend and invest their money.

Some are taking their pursuit of longevity further. Charlie Garcia, founder of the exclusive R360 network, and his son attended a retreat in the Amazon rainforest where they received experimental gene therapy injections costing around $15,000 each. Garcia acknowledged that the treatments were not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Can expensive treatments help people live longer? Despite the growing interest in costly interventions, experts warn against assuming that expensive treatments guarantee a longer life.

Ageing researcher S. Jay Olshansky has cautioned against putting too much faith in experimental treatments that promise to slow ageing. He says eating well and exercising regularly remain among the most effective ways to stay healthy as we grow older.

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Connor may have a team of specialists and dozens of tests to guide his routine, but the basics of staying healthy are much the same for everyone. A balanced diet and regular exercise still go a long way.