Jensen Huang's wife Lori and daughter Madison are behind the Nvidia co-founder's iconic black leather jacket look

Jensen Huang is under mounting scrutiny following his sudden resignation as Nvidia CEO amid reports of extramarital affairs. Amid this, an old interview featuring the co-founder has resurfaced online. In the throwback conversation with Ryan Patel, Huang credited his wife, Lori, and daughter, Madison, for curating his signature black leather jacket look. Nvidia co-founder and former CEO Jensen Huang. (REUTERS)

Patel, after a conversation with Huang about his days of working at the fast food restaurant, asked, “Now, at Denny's, I'm sure you weren't thinking you were going to be the style star of the future, but now you are. What do you think? How do you feel?”

Also Read: Flowers at Nvidia HQ, tech world sharing Jensen Huang stories mark CEO’s resignation amid affairs row

The Nvidia co-founder instantly replied, “I'm happy that my wife and my daughter dress me.”

For years, Jensen Huang’s signature black leather jacket, paired with a black T-shirt and dark jeans, served as his iconic look in Silicon Valley. Much like Steve Jobs’ black turtleneck, the look set him apart from others.

He then recalled how his wife, Lori, was his favourite and only lab partner when in college. Patel asked, “How has it been having Lori by your side for this entire journey?” The tech founder simply replied, “Incredible.”