76-year-old inspires people with fitness journey, his video is viral. Watch

“Wow, amazing spirit,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 01:45 PM IST
The image shows 76-year-old Tripat Singh.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)

The Internet is filled with stories that have the power to inspire many. Case in point, this tale of 76-year-old Tripat Singh shared on Humans of Bombay’s official Instagram page.

“The comeback is always greater than the setback!” reads the caption shared along with a video. The clip gives a glimpse of Singh’s incredible fitness journey. There is a possibility that the video will leave you motivated.

“I'm Tripat and this is my wife, Manjeet. She passed away in 1999, and I was heartbroken without Manjeet. I was depressed for years. Our business dissolved. I became a couch potato,” reads the video’s opening text. The next few seconds showcase how things changed for the better.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted some 20 hours ago, the share has gathered more than 33,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated several appreciative comments from people.

“Wow, amazing spirit,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” expressed another. “Awesome,” commented a third. There were many who shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you inspired too?

