77-year-old woman fined $3300 for chicken sandwich in Australia. Here’s what happened

A woman had to give a hefty fine of $3300 all because of a chicken sandwich. As per reports, the 77-year-old was fined by Australian authorities after she forgot to declare an uneaten and packed sandwich in her bag at border patrol.

77-year-old woman, June Armstrong, paid the fine of $3300 at Brisbane Airport, reports NZ Herald. She later tried to appeal the fine within the 28-day permit period. However, Armstrong claimed that she was met with only 'generic automatic replies'.

Armstrong shared that when coming into the country she declared all her prescription medications, but simply forgot about the sandwich. She added that this is a financial burden for her and her husband as they both are pensioners. She expressed that this incident ‘left a huge and lasting impact on her life’.

Why was she fined?

Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry told the outlet that Amstrong was fined because she was without an import permit to bring meat into the country. “Meat has strict import conditions which can change quickly based on disease outbreaks. Uncanned meats, including vacuum-sealed items, are not allowed into Australia unless accompanied by an import permit,” they added.

“All food products must be declared on arrival and may be inspected to ensure they comply with import conditions. Items that do not meet these conditions are not permitted into Australia,” the authorities further shared.

