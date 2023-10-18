Georgia man slapped with $1.4 million speeding ticket

A man from Georgia received the shock of his life after he found himself facing a staggering $1.4 million speeding ticket. Yes, you read that right.On September 2, Connor Cato was driving home when the Georgia State Patrol stopped him for going 90 mph in a 55 mph zone. Cato claims he was aware he would receive a super speeder ticket, but he had no idea the fine would total more than $1 million, reports WSAV. Georgia man received a hefty fine. (Unsplash)

Cato further told the news outlet that when he called the court to inquire about the amount, thinking it was a mistake, he was told he had to pay it or show up in court in December. Anyone who is found driving more than 35 mph over the speed limit in Savannah must appear in court, where a judge will decide the precise fine. (Also Read: Video of Hyderabad couple kissing on top of a moving car sparks mixed reactions)

Criminal defence attorney Sneh Patel told WSAV that this is something that he has never seen. “I have never seen something like this, ever. I mean I can’t imagine someone would have to pay $1.4 million for not showing up for a speeding ticket.”

However, the local authorities soon informed Cato that this amount was just a 'placeholder.' Savannah city government spokesman Joshua Peacock told USA TODAY, "A speeding ticket can only be set by a judge in a court appearance and cannot exceed $1,000 plus state-mandated cost."

Peacock stated that the e-citation software automatically enters a $999,999 base amount plus state-mandated expenses because super speeders must appear in court. For Cato, the total came to $1.4 million.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!