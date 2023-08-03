78-year-old man embarks on remarkable educational journey, enrols in Class 9

A septuagenarian from Hruaikawn village in the Champhai district of Mizoram has shown that age isn't a barrier when it comes to education. Lalringthara, 78-year-old man, commutes three kilometres daily to attend a class at Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) High School. He wears a school uniform and carries a bag full of books to fulfil his long-cherished dream of completing his education.

The 78-year-old man who wants to improve his English is proficient in reading and writing the Mizo Language.(Representational Image: Pixabay/mozlase__)

Lalringthara decided to enrol in Class 9 to improve his English in order to comprehend television news reports and write applications, reported Northeast Live TV.

Born in 1945 in Khuangleng village near the Indo-Myanmar border, Lalringthara faced a challenging start in life. He was forced to drop out of school after Class 2 following his father’s untimely death. He supported his family by helping his mother in the jhum fields. Poverty and constant relocation were among the many factors that prevented him from continuing his studies for years. However, a dream to complete his education prompted him to join school.

This, as it turns out, isn't the first time that Lalringthara made headlines. Back in 2018, he enrolled in Class 5 at New Hruaikawn Middle School.

“I have no problem reading or writing in the Mizo Language. However, my desire for education has been fueled by my passion to learn the English language. Nowadays, every piece of literature has some English words infused in it, which often confuses me, so I decided to go back to school to improve my knowledge, especially in the English language,” he told The Northeast Today in an interview back in 2018.

The Headmaster in charge at New Hruaikawn Middle School, Vanlalkima, appreciated Lalringthara’s dedication and determination. “Pu Lalringthara is an inspiration and a challenge to both the students and teachers alike. An admirable man with a passion for learning deserves all the support that can be provided,” Vanlalkima told the outlet in 2018.

