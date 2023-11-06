7-year-old hems coat for American actor Sharon Stone, netizens call him ‘born prodigy’

A video of a little boy stitching a coat all by himself is going viral on social media and eliciting a flurry of reactions from people. What’s more is that the seven-year-old boy named Max Alexander tailored the coat for American actor Sharon Stone.

Coat designed by the little boy for American actor Sharon Stone. (Instagram/@couture.to.the.max)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Max calls this design commissioned by icon @sharonstone’ The Flying Shmarshmallow Coat’. The dichotomy between kid and couture fashion designer always leaves me in awe. Max continuously proving age is just a number! Big thanks to Sharon for her continued kindness and support of Max,” reads the caption written along with the video shared on Instagram.

The video opens to show Alexandar selecting the fabric. As the video progresses, he skillfully cuts it and masterfully assembles its pieces. Next, he completes the coat by attaching buttons. Towards the end, one can see the actor donning the coat that Alexander stitched.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has accumulated over 1.4 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has collected numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people have to say about this viral video on Instagram:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Stone, you are an amazing woman for envisioning Max’s abilities. Max is a force,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Max is going to change the world! Mark my words!”

“Sharon’s coat is one of my favourite designs of Max!” expressed a third.

A fourth wrote, “Did I read you are only seven? You are a natural born prodigy.”

“We really need to thank his parents for encouraging Max’s talent. An example of amazing parenting,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “I love that this little 7 year old is following his dreams so early in life! Kudos to his parents for supporting his God given talents! Keep reaching for the stars Max.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON