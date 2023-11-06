Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Trending / 7-year-old hems coat for American actor Sharon Stone, netizens call him ‘born prodigy’

7-year-old hems coat for American actor Sharon Stone, netizens call him ‘born prodigy’

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 06, 2023 08:00 AM IST

The kid has been designing and stitching clothes from the age of four. His Instagram account is filled with clips that show him crafting outfits from scratch.

A video of a little boy stitching a coat all by himself is going viral on social media and eliciting a flurry of reactions from people. What’s more is that the seven-year-old boy named Max Alexander tailored the coat for American actor Sharon Stone.

Read| Korean woman dresses up as Indian bride, family reacts

Coat designed by the little boy for American actor Sharon Stone. (Instagram/@couture.to.the.max)

“Max calls this design commissioned by icon @sharonstone’ The Flying Shmarshmallow Coat’. The dichotomy between kid and couture fashion designer always leaves me in awe. Max continuously proving age is just a number! Big thanks to Sharon for her continued kindness and support of Max,” reads the caption written along with the video shared on Instagram.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The video opens to show Alexandar selecting the fabric. As the video progresses, he skillfully cuts it and masterfully assembles its pieces. Next, he completes the coat by attaching buttons. Towards the end, one can see the actor donning the coat that Alexander stitched.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has accumulated over 1.4 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has collected numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people have to say about this viral video on Instagram:

“Stone, you are an amazing woman for envisioning Max’s abilities. Max is a force,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Max is going to change the world! Mark my words!”

“Sharon’s coat is one of my favourite designs of Max!” expressed a third.

A fourth wrote, “Did I read you are only seven? You are a natural born prodigy.”

“We really need to thank his parents for encouraging Max’s talent. An example of amazing parenting,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “I love that this little 7 year old is following his dreams so early in life! Kudos to his parents for supporting his God given talents! Keep reaching for the stars Max.”

Also Read| Wife turns husband's passport into phone directory and ledger

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
its viral america
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP