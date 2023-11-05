Korean woman dresses up as Indian bride, family reacts

A sweet video of a Korean woman on her wedding day was shared on social media. The clip shows her family’s reaction to her dressing up as an Indian bride. Shared by her hairstylist on Instagram, the video will likely leave you with a smile on your face. The image shows a Korean woman dressed in a beautiful traditional Indian dress for her wedding.( Instagram/@muskanmanhas_hairstylist)

Instagram user Muskan Manhas posted the video. “Korean x Punjabi tadka,” she wrote as she shared the video. The clip opens to show a text insert that reads, “Our Korean Punjabi bride. Wait for her parents’ priceless reactions.”

The wonderful video opens to show the bride in traditional Indian wear. She is also seen wearing gorgeous jewellery along with a pale pink dupatta covering her head.

As the video progresses, she goes from a room to the one where her family is waiting. The moment she enters, her family cheer for her and expresses their surprised reactions.

Take a look at this wholesome video of the bride:

The video was posted last month. Since then, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated over 3.2 million views. The share has also collected tons of likes and comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“This is her colour for sure,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so lovely,” added another. “Very beautiful,” joined a third. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!