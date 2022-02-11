Elderly woman held hostage in Chicago was saved because of Wordle. Here’s how

The game of Wordle has taken over the Internet. Many, across the world, never fail a chance to play this daily game and have developed a habit of it. However, who would have thought that besides entertaining people, the game would also help save an elderly woman who was held hostage.

Denyse Holt was asleep in her home in Chicago when a man broke into her home, reports Daily Mail. He then disconnected the phone and locked her in a basement bathroom. The police came to know about the situation through Holt's eldest daughter Meredith Holt-Caldwell. She got in touch with the authorities when she noticed that her mother had not sent her daily Wordle updates – which is something she does without fail.

“I'm across the country and I noticed this. I never thought in a million years that this was happening, but it was,” Holt-Caldwell told Daily Mail.

The police were able to rescue Holt after a 17-hour hostage situation. After being rescued, Holt praised the police for their help. The man who broke into her home has since been detained and is pending mental evaluation.

For the uninitiated, Wordle is a game in which a player has to guess a five-letter word within six chances. Each day, players are presented with a new word challenge.

