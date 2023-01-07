89-year-old woman completes her masters degree, says she is 'honoured'

Several people have wished to complete their degrees in various stages of their life, and for this 89-year-old woman, her wish came true. According to Southern New Hampshire University, Joan Donovan, class of '22G, was surrounded by relatives when she received her diploma for a Master of Arts in English and Creative Writing. In a statement that she told the University, she said, "I am just thrilled. I am honored. I'm overwhelmed, and your kindness means a lot."

Donovan's academic path was unusual from the start. She claimed she began first grade when she was four and a half years old and graduated from high school at the age of 16. She then got married, had a family, and could not continue her education. Donovan revived her desire to attend college after her six grew up. She finished earning her bachelor's degree from a four-year university at age 84.

89 year old completes her masters degree. (Website/@Southern New Hampshire University)

Dr. Will Napier, Donovan's capstone instructor, told the Univeristy, "Throughout the ordeal, Joan continued to produce text that demonstrated intellect, creativity, and, above all else, humor. With all that was going on during the term, there was always time and space for levity, and Joan was quick to share the good within the world to remind us all why we choose to be creative and why we choose to share a story with others."

Donovan, who will be the oldest of SNHU's 17,700 graduates, wants to show that it is never too late to continue studying. She says, "That is my purpose."

