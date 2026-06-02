'90-day notice period is killing every opportunity': Techie considers quitting 8.76 LPA job without another offer

A techie with over four years of experience has sparked a discussion on Reddit after sharing that he is considering resigning from his job without having another offer in hand. The man said his current role offers little technical growth and that his 90 day notice period is making it difficult for him to secure new opportunities.

A techie earning 8.76 LPA said recruiters ghosted him after hearing about his 90 day notice period. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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(Also read: Pune techie says manager ‘fought’ to protect him from extra work during notice period: ‘God I am lucky’)

Taking to Reddit, the man wrote, "4+ YOE, 8.76 LPA, 90-day NP. Considering resigning without an offer and need honest opinions. Current situation is pretty bad: no real development work, mostly idle or on support, wrong tech stack, terrible leave policy and zero technical growth in sight. Talked to my manager about early release, he refused. The 90-day NP is killing every opportunity."

He added, "Recruiters call, then ghost the moment they hear it. I even got an offer once by being vague about my NP but it fell apart when the real timeline came out."

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{{^usCountry}} (Also read: ‘Please gather any personal items and head home’: Meta tells laid-off employees. Read full text of layoff email) He said recruiters want immediate joiners {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also read: ‘Please gather any personal items and head home’: Meta tells laid-off employees. Read full text of layoff email) He said recruiters want immediate joiners {{/usCountry}}

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The techie further said that he has now decided to resign without an offer, as he feels his current job is neither helping him grow nor allowing him to move ahead.

"At this point I decided to resign without an offer. When people ask me why, my answer is simple nowadays every recruiter wants maximum 30 days or immediate joiners. Nobody is even willing to schedule an interview if you have 90 days. So why hold on to a job that is giving me nothing while also blocking every opportunity outside?" he wrote.

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The post was shared with the title, "Thinking of resigning without an offer because of 90-day NP."

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Reddit users share mixed reactions

The post has garnered several reactions, with many users sharing practical advice and personal experiences. One user wrote, "Do not resign without an offer unless you have enough savings for at least six months. The market is unpredictable right now." Another said, "I did this once and it worked for me, but it was extremely stressful. Be mentally prepared for rejections."

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(Also read: HR calls out colleague, management in resignation email over employee treatment)

A third user commented, "Try negotiating with recruiters and tell them you can buy out part of the notice period. Some companies do consider it if your profile is strong." Another wrote, "Your reason is valid, but resigning without an offer should be your last option."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)