96-year-old army veteran reunites with best friend after 75 years. Watch

A video of an emotional reunion between two best friends after 75 years has left people teary-eyed. Shared on Instagram, the video shows an army veteran meeting his friend after decades with whom he last met during World War II.

Author Erin Shaw posted the video on her Instagram video. “Love and friendship can endure anything,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip shows the army veterans meeting and hugging each other. A text on the video also adds context to the scene it captures.

“My 96 year old Navy vet grandpa got to reunite with his best friend from WWII after 75 years apart. They got separated after my grandpa shipped off to Okinawa and they didn't know if the other survived. Our families were recently able to reconnect them using social media,” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few months ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered several views and likes. The video has also accumulated different comments. “Wow, this is so precious. Thank you for sharing,” expressed an Instagram user. “What a beautiful moment. Thank you for sharing,” commented another. “That's so wholesome,” posted a third. “Aww this makes me so happy,” shared a fourth. “Want to know more of what happens next,” asked a fifth. To which, the original poster wrote, “They’re in touch and talk frequently. They live on opposite sides of the country, so calls help.”