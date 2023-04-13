96-year-old man wows people with dance at grandson’s wedding. Watch

Wedding dance videos are undoubtedly one of the most delightful things to watch. They capture a moment of pure joy and celebration as the newlyweds and their loved ones dance the night away. Whether it’s the bride and groom’s first dance or the father-daughter dance, these videos capture a beautiful display of emotions and love. Case in point, this video that captures a grandfather dancing at his grandson’s wedding in Nepal. The video is winning people’s hearts left, right and centre and may have the same effect on you.

The image, taken from the viral video, captures the 96-year-old grandfather dancing at his grandson’s wedding. (Instagram/@everythingaboutnepal)

“Age is just a number when it comes to celebrating love! Watch as 96-year-old grandpa shows his moves at his grandkid’s wedding,” reads the caption accompanying the video shared on an Instagram page called Everything About Nepal. It is credited to the Instagram handle @devkotasovit. The video captures the elderly man dancing to the band’s music as guests enjoy his performance. Some can even be seen recording the moment on their smartphones.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on March 20, the video has accumulated over 76,600 views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to express their thoughts in the comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“As legendary as John Travolta!” posted an individual, referencing the American actor known for delivering iconic dance performances. Another added, “Such beautiful dance moves.” “So nice, good,” expressed a third.

