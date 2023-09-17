‘99% will fail’: Can you find the answer to this maths brain teaser?

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByArfa Javaid
Sep 17, 2023 11:45 PM IST

The brain teaser, shared on Instagram, asks a simple question: what does 6 multiplied by 6 equal?

A brain teaser has been doing the rounds on Instagram with the claim that 99% of people will not be able to solve it correctly. Intriguing, right? The brain teaser features the products of a few numbers, and using that information, you need to determine the product of two other numbers.

Brain Teaser: Can you find the product of the given numbers?(Instagram/@mathcince)

“99% will fail. Can you solve this?” reads the caption to this brain teaser shared on the Instagram page that goes by ‘Mathematics’. According to the brain teaser, 7 multiplied by 7 equals 12, 5 multiplied by 5 equals 8, 3 multiplied by 3 equals 4, and 2 multiplied by 2 equals 2. The question then asks what 6 multiplied by 6 will equal. Can you figure it out?

Take a look at this maths brain teaser below:

The brain teaser was shared two days ago on Instagram. Nearly 1,500 people have liked the brain teaser, and a few of them even solved it and shared their answers in the comments section.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this brain teaser:

An individual simply wrote, “Ans: 10.”

“The answer is 10 as, because don’t do multiplication, just do addition of the no. And subtract from 2. Try it,” suggested another.

A third commented, “2x2=2. 3x3=4. 4x4=6. 5x5=8. 6x6=10. 7x7=12.”

“36 is true because all on top is false,” joined a fourth.

A fifth shared, “10 is the correct answer.”

Were you able to solve this maths brain teaser? If yes, what answer did you get?

