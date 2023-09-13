Brain Teaser: Can you guess the four-digit number?

A brain teaser shared on Instagram has been keeping people hooked to their screens. It features three hints on the basis of which one needs to find a four-digit number. A question on the brain teaser reads, “Can you find the sum of all the divisors?” Brain Teaser: Can you determine the numbers that should fill these four empty boxes?(Instagram/@mathspuzzles)

“Can you answer it?” asks the Instagram handle @mathspuzzle while sharing a brain teaser on the meta-owned platform.

The brain teaser features four empty boxes, and one needs to guess the numbers that fit right. The four-digit number has a total of four divisors, with two of them being 43 and 47. Can you solve this maths puzzle?

Check out this intriguing brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared a while back on Instagram. It has since accumulated scores of views and likes. It has also raked a flurry of comments from puzzle enthusiasts.

Here’s how people reacted to this maths puzzle:

“2112,” wrote an Instagram user, while another shared, “2021.” A third commented, “1, 43, 47, 1621.” “LCM(43,47)” hinted a fourth. “4 divisors are 43, 47, 1 & 2021,” posted a fifth.

Were you able to solve this maths puzzle? If yes, what answer did you get after solving this?

Earlier, a maths question from Singapore’s Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) went viral online. The question asked students to find the diameter of a circle, but it wasn’t as simple as it seemed. The accompanying image of circles added a level of complexity to the problem.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online. ...view detail