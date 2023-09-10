Brain Teaser: Find four apples among autumn leaves

Gergely Dudás, a digital artist from Hungary, often shares seek and find images on social media. He is back with yet another brain teaser that is hurting the eyes of puzzle enthusiasts. Shared on Facebook, the brain teaser requires people to find four apples hidden among autumn leaves. Can you locate all four apples in this tricky puzzle? Viral Brain Teaser: How quickly can you spot all four apples?(Facebook/Gergely Dudás)

“Can you find four apples?” wrote Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf, while sharing a brain teaser on Facebook. The challenge involves locating four apples hidden amongst a sea of leaves and flowers, with a bunny and a fox also present. Can you find all four apples hidden in plain sight?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared three days ago. It has since accumulated over 350 reactions, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared answers to this brain teaser in the comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“This one is just fantastic!” posted a Facebook user.

Another commented, “Found all apples.”

“I’ll come back in the fall,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “1 and 4 took me a while.”

“This hurts my eyes,” wrote a fifth.

Were you able to find all four apples in this brain teaser? If not, the below picture will be of help.

Brain Teaser: The image highlights four apples among autumn leaves. (Gergely Dudás)

Earlier, a maths question from Singapore’s Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) went viral on social media and left many scratching their heads. The question asked in the examination was, “Five identical semi-circles are arranged as shown. Find the diameter of one circle.” However, don’t judge the difficulty level of this brain teaser until you see the picture shared along with it, which has left people exclaiming, ‘What in the world is this!?’

