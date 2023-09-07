Brain Teaser: Can you solve this maths question from Singapore’s PSLE?

A maths question asked in Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) in Singapore a few years back is again doing the rounds on social media. It is leaving people exclaiming, ‘What in the world is this!?’ Brain Teaser: Do you think you can solve this maths question asked in the PSLE in Singapore?(Screengrab)

The baffling maths question was originally shared by a Facebook page called Study Room in September 2019 with the caption, “Some of the students cried after today’s paper. This was one of the more challenging questions for today’s #PSLE #Maths. Solution is in the comments section. Did you get it right?”

X user Tansu Yegen reshared the maths question with the caption, “Question from a primary school exam in Singapore.”

The question in the screenshot is as follows: Five identical semi-circles are arranged as shown. Find the diameter of one circle. However, the given question is more challenging than it seems and might leave you staring at your screen for long.

Take a look at the brain-scrambling maths question below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has accumulated over 3.3 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even shared their thoughts on the post’s comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to this maths question:

“What am I looking at?” posted a Twitter user, while another added, “What in the world is this!?”

A third commented, “The dictionary is the only place where success comes before work.”

“Three circles plus 24 is the width of the line. Two circles plus 60 is the width of the line. So one circle is the difference between 24 & 60, or 36,” shared a fourth.

A fifth wrote, “d = diameter 3d + 12 + 12 = 2d +22 +16 +22 d = 60 -24 = 36.”

Were you able to correctly solve this maths problem all by yourself? If yes, you surely deserve a pat on the back. For others, the below picture may help.

The image features the solution to the given maths question asked in PSLE in Singapore. (Facebook/Study Room)

