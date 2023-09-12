Brain Teaser: Can you find the sum of two trees and an orange?

A brain teaser shared on the Internet has sparked a debate among netizens over its correct answer. The teaser features trees and oranges, and the objective is to determine the total of two trees and one orange. Simple, isn’t it? But can you solve this in five seconds without using a calculator? Brain Teaser: What is the sum of two trees and one orange in this brain teaser?(Instagram/@mathcince)

“What is your answer?” reads the caption written alongside the brain teaser shared on the Instagram handle @mathcince. The handle often posts interesting puzzles and challenges for those who enjoy solving them.

According to the brain teaser, the product of two trees is 9, and the sum of two batches of oranges is 16. With this information, can you determine the sum of two trees and one orange? Your time starts now...

Take a look at the brain teaser shared on Instagram here:

The brain teaser was shared three days ago on Instagram. It has so far accumulated over 33,600 views and close to 600 likes. A few puzzle enthusiasts even shared the answers they got after solving this brain teaser in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

An Instagram user claimed, “10 is the right answer.”

“7 is the right answer,” declared another.

A third wrote, “4 kyuki [because] 1 tree = 3, 8 orange = 8, 1 orange = 1. 1 tree + 1 orange = 3 + 1 = 4.”

Many in the comments section unanimously wrote “10” and “7” as the correct answers after solving this brain teaser. What answer did you get after solving this brain teaser?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON