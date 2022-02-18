99-year-old grandma dances while watching Super Bowl halftime show on TV. Watch

In today’s edition of wholesome videos, here is a clip showcasing an elderly woman’s reaction to Super Bowl halftime show. There is a chance that the enthusiasm of the elderly woman will leave you amused. The video opens to show the elderly woman sitting on a chair with the Super Bowl halftime show playing in front of her on the TV. Soon she is seen moving her shoulders and hands to groove to the music.

The video was posted on Twitter by Mike Morrison. His Twitter bio says he is a host, writer, speaker, and podcaster. He posted the video featuring his 99-year-old grandma. “Got sent this video of my 99-year-old granny dancing to the Superbowl halftime show, and it was a reminder how amazing she is and how lucky I am,” he wrote while posting the video.

While replying to his own comment he also added, “Okay, I love so many people are seeing and sharing videos of my granny. I'm so lucky. She turns 100 in August. A few years ago, she started doing standup comedy, here's a video of her if you want some more granny content.” His reply is complete with a YouTube video link.

This is, however, not all. American rapper ICE T also re-tweeted the video of the grandma. “Don’t ever let ANYONE try and tell you that HipHop is not for EVERYONE…,” he wrote while re-sharing the video.

Take a look at the tweets:

The video shared by Morrison has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has gathered more than 2.5 million views. People also posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“This is simply amazing, reminds me of my grandma, one great example of someone that really loves and enjoys life, just as we all should be!!! I hope I can be like her if I live to that age. Congratulations to your amazing grandma!!,” wrote a Twitter user. “Granny's got moves! I'm 49, husband is 52. We joke our grandkids will be embarrassed that we still listen to rap when we get older. Maybe they won't be embarrassed after all. Everybody loves Mike's grandma! Best reaction to Halftime show!” posted another. “This video is everything I need to see today!! Thank you for sharing granny. I can’t stop smiling,: expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?