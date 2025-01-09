A 1950s airplane you can sleep in? This Airbnb is now a viral bucket list sensation

Imagine staying in a piece of aviation history—an actual airplane from the 1950s—transformed into a cozy, one-of-a-kind Airbnb. The DC-6 Airplane House, once an air freighter that flew fuel and supplies to remote Alaskan villages, has been given a second life as a two-bedroom, one-bathroom vacation rental. Perched amidst a picturesque, snow-covered landscape, this unique home is captivating millions online. A stay costs approximately ₹ 30,000 per night and can accommodate up to six guests(Instagram/@raarupadventures •)

A video of the airplane-turned-home has gone viral on social media, racking up 4.3 million views. The aerial footage showcases the retired aircraft nestled in a serene winter wonderland. Snow blankets the plane’s exterior and the surrounding trees, offering a striking contrast to the sleek, metallic fuselage. What sets this property apart is not just its history but also its quirky features. Guests can enjoy a fire pit located right on the wing deck—a perfect spot to take in the scenic surroundings while warming up in the Alaskan chill.

The comments section is buzzing with excitement. One viewer wrote, “Wow, that’s so cool,” while another added, “Would love to see what inside looks like!” While the video teases its remarkable exterior, the interiors are said to maintain a blend of vintage charm and modern comfort.

A user added, “This is unreal! We love it! .”

Another wrote, “What an incredible accomadation.”

According to Simply Flying, the aircraft was transported to its current location in Big Lake after being completely disassembled. The wings were detached and divided into sections for easier transport, while the entire fuselage was hauled on a single trailer to the owner's property.

For those looking to escape to a unique location or add an exciting new destination to their travel bucket list, the DC-6 Airplane House offers a chance to experience flight in style—without ever leaving the ground. According to the official Airbnb site, a stay costs approximately ₹30,000 per night and can accommodate up to six guests.

