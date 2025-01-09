Menu Explore
Content creator shares breathtaking 5-day train journey with snowy landscapes, costing 1.5 lakh

BySimran Singh
Jan 09, 2025 11:02 AM IST

A content creator shared a captivating video of his 5-day, 4,466-kilometer train journey from Vancouver to Toronto, one of the longest in the world.

Navankur Chaudhar, a content creator, shared a captivating video documenting his journey aboard the iconic train from Vancouver to Toronto. Spanning approximately 4,466 kilometers over five days, this cross-country adventure is one of the longest train journeys in the world.

Spanning approximately 4,466 kilometers over five days, the tickets range from 45,000 to 1.8 lakh.(Instagram/@navankurchaudhary)

The video begins with Chaudhar exploring the narrow alleyways of the train before stepping into a cozy cabin. He showcases the convertible sleeping coach, designed to comfortably accommodate two passengers. The cabin includes a private lavatory with a washbasin, essential toiletries, and a shower room offering hot water—a thoughtful touch for a long-haul journey. The train cabin also features a small, dedicated compartment specifically designed for storing coats and other clothes, offering passengers a convenient place to hang their belongings.

The highlight of the video is undeniably the view from the window, which Chaudhar describes as "magical." Snow-covered mountains and pristine trees stretch endlessly, creating a picturesque winter wonderland that captivates viewers.

Chaudhar also revealed the cost of this luxurious experience, noting that tickets for two people came to 1.5 lakh. The price covers not just the accommodations but also the unparalleled scenic beauty that makes this journey a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Take a look at the video:

The Vancouver to Toronto train, operated by VIA Rail and named "The Canadian," is celebrated for its breathtaking views and comfortable amenities. The route takes passengers through diverse landscapes, including the majestic Rockies, vast prairies, and charming forests. This journey provides an authentic glimpse into Canada’s natural beauty, making it a bucket-list experience for travel enthusiasts.

According to travel site VIA Rail Canada, the train offers various classes, ranging from economy to luxury sleeper accommodations, catering to different budgets and preferences. Meals, prepared onboard, highlight local Canadian flavors, further enriching the travel experience.

