‘A lot has changed… my hair’: Sundar Pichai on completing 20 years in Google

Sundar Pichai took to Instagram to share a small yet heartening note on completing two decades in the same company, Google. In his post, he gave a glimpse of his journey over the past 20 years. Sundar Pichai took to Instagram to share about completing 20 years in Google. (AP, Instagram/@sundarpichai)

“April 26, 2004 was my first day at Google. A lot has changed since then - technology, the number of people who use our products… my hair. What hasn’t changed - the thrill I get from working at this amazing company. 20 years in, I’m still feeling lucky,” Sundar Pichai wrote.

The Google CEO also shared an image along with the Instagram post. The picture shows a few inflated balloons, including two, which make up the number “20”. A lava lamp with the words “Congratulations on 20 years” is also on a table.

The post was shared some six hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 75,000 likes - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected tons of comments from people. A few wrote “congratulations” to share their reactions to Pichai’s post.

What did Instagram users say about the Google CEO’s post?

“I cannot decide which achievement is greater, 20 years in all the technological improvements you've brought or the fact that you haven't gone bald after 20 years in tech,” joked an Instagram user.

“Your hair decreased, but Google’s revenue increased,” joined another.

“Two decades of unwavering dedication, twenty years of monumental triumphs, and a legacy of unparalleled excellence,” praised a third.

“Epitome of excellence, I love you, my role model,” wrote a fourth.

Sundar Pichai is the CEO of Google and Alphabet and serves on Alphabet’s Board of Directors. He joined Google as a product manager back in 2004. Over the years, he has led the company to focus on various innovative products and services.

