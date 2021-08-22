Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / 'A visitor from the Stone Age': Nasa's post on comet wows people
trending

‘A visitor from the Stone Age’: Nasa’s post on comet wows people

“So amazing,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Nasa took to Instagram to share the comet-related post.(Instagram/@nasa)

If you are someone who regularly follows different social media accounts managed by Nasa, then there is a chance you are aware of the various amazing posts they often share. Their latest post is the same and it describes about a comet that “might have been visible 5,000 years ago.”

“A visitor from the Stone Age? Possibly!” they wrote as the opening line of the caption. “Using our @NASAHubble Space Telescope, a new study reports the comet in this image – ATLAS – is a broken off piece from a larger comet that might have been visible 5,000 years ago! ATLAS follows the same orbital "railroad track" as that of a comet seen in 1844, meaning the two are probably siblings from a parent comet that broke apart at the end of the Stone Age,” they added.

In the next few lines, they explained how the comet ATLAS is “strange.” “But comet ATLAS is strange... It disintegrated into small, icy pieces in mid-2020 while it was farther from the Sun than Earth. This is the first time a long-period comet family member was seen breaking up before passing closer to our star,” the space agency described. “Its surviving sibling won’t return until the 50th century!” they concluded.

Take a Look at the post:

Since being posted a day ago, the share has gathered more than 6.6 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“So amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” shared another. “Omg!” expressed a third. Many also shared heart or fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on this share by Nasa?

