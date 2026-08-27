‘A wall of water came thundering down ’: Nepal flood survivor recounts terrifying moment

A labourer, Bibek Kumal, recounted how he survived the deadly flood that wreaked havoc in Nepal. More than 150 people were killed and hundreds remain missing after the massive mudslide and flood on Wednesday.

What did Bibek Kumal say?

A drone view shows mud covering properties following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 26, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer (REUTERS)

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Kumal remembered he was digging a pit outside a newly built house in Bidur, downstream from the Rasuwa district, near Nepal's Himalayan border with Tibet, when he heard a hissing sound. Soon after, his co-workers asked him to run, and by the time he came out of the pit, they had already fled.

Also Read: Nepal floods live updated

"I started running. Then a wall of water came thundering down as if it was an earthquake," Kumal, who was admitted to Kathmandu's National Trauma Centre after being rescued, told Reuters.

Initially, he was swept away amid debris and mud. However, he survived by clinging to a mango tree. He said, “Luckily, I was stuck up in a mango tree”, adding, “Had there been no mango tree, I would have been washed away to death.”

What happened in Nepal?

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{{^usCountry}} A flash flood tore a devastating path through the Nepal-Tibet border, sweeping away villages and causing damage to roads and infrastructure. Scary and heartwrenching visuals that surfaced on social media showed the raging waters sweeping away fleeing people and snapping bridges into pieces. India issues emergency helplines for nationals affected: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A flash flood tore a devastating path through the Nepal-Tibet border, sweeping away villages and causing damage to roads and infrastructure. Scary and heartwrenching visuals that surfaced on social media showed the raging waters sweeping away fleeing people and snapping bridges into pieces. India issues emergency helplines for nationals affected: {{/usCountry}}

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The official account of the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, tweeted emergency helpline numbers for Indians affected by flash floods in Nepal.

“For assistance and information related to Indian nationals that have been affected by the flash floods in Nepal today, the following emergency numbers may be contacted,” the embassy wrote.

It added that the numbers are: +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500. The embassy added, “Both emergency numbers can also be contacted through WhatsApp.”

PM Modi on Nepal floods:

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“Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time,” the Indian PM wrote on X.

He added, “India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts.”

According to the Nepal Tourism Board, 142 Indian nationals are still unaccounted for. They were travelling with three tour operators - Himalayan Glacier, Samrat Tours & Travels, and Leaf Holiday.

(With inputs from Reuters).