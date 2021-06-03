AB de Villiers sings ‘all-time favourite’ song for dad. Anushka Sharma likes it

A video shared by AB de Villiers of himself performing a song along with his wife has wowed people. The video captured attention of many, including Anushka Sharma. There is a possibility that the clip will amaze you too.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the video along with a detailed caption. He wrote that he performed to celebrate the 70th birthday of his father. “While singing this song on the 29th and looking across the room to my Dad, it also reminded me how lucky I’ve been to have had my Dad by my side as a role model for so many years,” reads a part of the caption.

In the video, De Villiers can be heard singing I won't give up by Jason Mraz along with his wife Danielle de Villiers.

Take a look at the video and read the entire post:

Since being shared, the post received more than 8.1 lakh likes, including one from Anushka Sharma.

Anushka Sharma liked AB de Villiers singing video which he shared on Instagram. (Instagram/@abdevilliers17)

Many also shared various comments on the post and among them is cricketer Glenn Maxwell. He wittily took a dig and wrote, “This is certainly an improvement on your last performance.”

Glenn Maxwell's comment on the Instagram video shared by AB de Villiers. (Instagram/@abdevilliers17)

“How many more hidden talents do you have sir?” asked an Instagram user. “Sir, is there anything you cannot do?” commented another. A few also shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What do you think of the video shared by AB de Villiers?