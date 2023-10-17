'Absolutely blown away': US man's viral reaction to trying butter chicken and naan

There are numerous videos on social media that capture foreigners trying Indian cuisine and expressing their amazement at the incredible flavours. These first-time experiences often result in delightful reactions that are captivating to watch. Now, a video of a man in the United States trying Indian food is going viral and might even prompt you to order some of the dishes featured in te video. US man's first Indian cuisine experience goes viral with over 35 million views. (Instagram/@lukefoods_)

The video was originally posted on Instagram by Luke Collins. It went viral after it was shared on X by an account called ‘Microplastics Explorer’.

“This incredibly sincere white guy trying Indian food for the very first time and having his mind blown is so wholesome,” reads the caption written along with the video shared on X. The video opens to show Luke Collins placing an order from an Indian restaurant in Kentucky. His meal selection comprises onion bhaji, butter chicken, garlic naan, rice, and gulab jamun.

Seated in his car comfortably, Collins first tries onion bhaji and gives it a rating of 8 out of 10. He proceeds to savour the garlic naan and butter chicken, giving impressive ratings of 9.5 and 9.9, respectively. As the video nears its conclusion, he dips garlic naan into butter chicken and savours it. Upon savouring this fusion, Collins exclaims, “My tastebuds have been violated. That should be a crime.” He concludes his gastronomic adventure with gulab jamun.

Watch the viral video here:

Since being shared on October 15, the video has gone viral with over 35.8 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Butter chicken + butter naan is one of the best things in existence,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “His reaction to garlic naan is spot on.”

“The stains on the shirt. He’s so cute,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Now I want butter chicken and garlic naan.”

“I’m trying to be on a diet, what are you guys doing,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth remarked, “This was so wholesome! And relatable! I remember being mind blown the first time I tried Indian food. More people need to give Indian cuisine a chance!”

