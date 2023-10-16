News / Trending / X user claims a Starbucks employee got fired for leaking drink recipes

X user claims a Starbucks employee got fired for leaking drink recipes

ByVrinda Jain
Oct 16, 2023 09:18 AM IST

Since the post was shared many people bookmarked it. Several also said that it would be difficult to get the quality of Starbucks at home.

An X user claimed that a Starbucks employee got fired for leaking the drink recipes of the coffeehouse on social media. Since this post was shared on the micro-blogging platform, it has gone crazy viral, with thousands of people even bookmarking the share.

X user Kalyan shared these photos on social media. (X/@Kalyan)
X user Kalyan shared these photos on social media. (X/@Kalyan)

“A Starbucks employee got fired, and she posted every Starbucks drink recipe. You’re welcome,” wrote X user Kalyan. The user also posted the photos leaked by the ex-employee. (Also Read: Woman claims Starbucks threw unused food after closing down. Viral video shocks people)

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

These pictures contain the recipes for white chocolate mocha, coconut milk vanilla latte, iced caramel macchiato, cold brew with cold foam, and much more.

Take a look at the post shared by the Kalyan here:

This post was shared on October 14. Since being posted, it has garnered more than nine lakh views. The share also has more than 21,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. Several people also pointed out that this post has been bookmarked more than 20,000 times.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, “Now we make our own cute drinks and we'll write our own names, and we will call it Ariane Grande or whatever.”

A second commented, “I saved this post, but I will still go to Starbucks for my coffee.”

“Any barista that has worked at Starbucks can give you this. The quality of coffee and base can’t be produced at home,” shared a third.

A fourth said, “I am still not going to make them.”

“Homebucks,” shared a fifth.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out