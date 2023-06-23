Woman claims Starbucks threw unused food after closing down. Viral video shocks people

A viral video that has shocked people shows a woman claiming how much food a Starbucks outlet threw away after it shut down its operations. In the video shared by an Instagram user called Anna Sacks, she comes across several trash bags that she mentioned were kept outside the closed store. Upon inspecting the trash bags, she finds tons of food and other items. Woman claims Starbucks threw unused food.(Instagram/@AnnaSacks)

"Starbucks store closing (as a reel)" wrote Anna Sacks on Instagram. The clip shows Aanna opening the trash bags and finding them full of pre-packed food. In another bag, she finds a huge amount of ground coffee, croissants, and other bread items. A few bags also contained unused napkins, spoons, plates, cups, and other things.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 1.4 million times. The share has also been liked more than 17,000 times. Many people have also commented on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Shame shame shame!!!" A second posted, "So much waste." A third shared, "Shame on you starbies. I expect better."