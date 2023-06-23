Home / Trending / Woman claims Starbucks threw unused food after closing down. Viral video shocks people

Woman claims Starbucks threw unused food after closing down. Viral video shocks people

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 23, 2023 08:11 PM IST

In a shocking viral video, a woman claims that a Starbucks store threw out a large amount of food after it closed.

A viral video that has shocked people shows a woman claiming how much food a Starbucks outlet threw away after it shut down its operations. In the video shared by an Instagram user called Anna Sacks, she comes across several trash bags that she mentioned were kept outside the closed store. Upon inspecting the trash bags, she finds tons of food and other items.

Woman claims Starbucks threw unused food.(Instagram/@AnnaSacks)
Woman claims Starbucks threw unused food.(Instagram/@AnnaSacks)

Also Read: Cooking in zero gravity? Scientists make fries in space

"Starbucks store closing (as a reel)" wrote Anna Sacks on Instagram. The clip shows Aanna opening the trash bags and finding them full of pre-packed food. In another bag, she finds a huge amount of ground coffee, croissants, and other bread items. A few bags also contained unused napkins, spoons, plates, cups, and other things.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 1.4 million times. The share has also been liked more than 17,000 times. Many people have also commented on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Shame shame shame!!!" A second posted, "So much waste." A third shared, "Shame on you starbies. I expect better."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
starbucks video food + 1 more
starbucks video food
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out