Actor turns old rice bag into purse, Uorfi Javed wants to ‘steal’ the idea

Actor Shweta Mahadik often takes to Instagram to treat her followers with different DIY videos. The videos show her using different old items to create something new and amazing. Just like this video that shows her using an old rice bag and turning it into a purse. Her video received praise from several people, including Uorfi Javed who wrote how she wants to ‘steal’ the idea.

Actor's video on creating a purse out of an old rice bag may stun you.(Instagram/@shwetmahadik, Instagram/@urf7)

“Upcycled bag from old rice bag!!” Mahadik wrote as she shared a video of herself upcycling an old sack. The video opens to show her cutting and sewing a blue-coloured rice sack and making a cute purse out of it.

Take a look a the video:

The video was posted on March 28. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 4.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes and comments. While reacting to the video Uorfi Javed wrote, “Stealing it.” She also received a reply from Mahadik, who posted, “Yes please.”

Here’s how other Instagram users reacted:

“It’s rocking,” posted an Instagram user. “Why don't you start your business with such cute handcrafts, it is just rocking,” joined another. “Is there anything you can’t create,” expressed a third. “‘Rice’ to the occasion,” wrote a fourth.