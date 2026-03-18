Actress opens up about traumatic moment she realised her husband was having an affair with her mother

Taiwanese actress Jiang Ping has opened up about the trauma she experienced when she discovered her husband was cheating on her with her mother. Jiang revisited the circumstances surrounding the dissolution of her marriage during a recent appearance on a news programme. Taiwanese actress Jiang Ping discovered her husband was having an affair with her mother

This is not the first time that Jiang, who is in her 50s, has spoken about this incident. However, her appearance on the News Digging talk show has renewed scrutiny around the extra-marital affair.

A difficult marriage When she was only 21, Jiang married a man 12 years her senior. They spent five years together happily before things started going downhill.

According to a Mothership report, Jiang noticed that after seven years of marriage, her husband had lost interest in her. He had also started abusing her verbally. She had earlier said that her family, especially her father, had never been happy with the match.

One day, the actress asked her husband if he was cheating on her. He responded with a cryptic comment that raised her suspicions.

“I can take care of you two, mother and daughter, at one go,” he reportedly said.

Confronting her mother After hearing this, Jiang drove to her parents’ house. When she rang the doorbell, her mother opened the door, saw her, and slammed it shut again.

Jiang knew then that her mother had something to hide. The mother and daughter have been estranged since then.

(Also read: Wife catches husband cheating, tries to rent him to mistress for ₹85,000 per month)

Jiang eventually got a divorce from her husband too. He claimed that his mother-in-law had seduced him.

When she spoke about the affair in 2019, Jiang explained: “At that time, my mother was suffering from pain and had gone for massages. My husband said he also knew how to do it, and began to help out, and they ended up having sex.”