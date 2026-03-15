Wife catches husband cheating, tries to rent him to mistress for ₹85,000 per month

Truth is sometimes stranger than fiction. Nowhere is this more applicable than in the case of a Thai woman who discovered her husband was cheating on her and attempted to rent him out to his mistress for 30,000 baht ( ₹85,000 approximately) per month. A woman discovered her husband's affair and came up with an unusual 'solution'.

The strange case According to a report in local news website Khaosod, details of the strange case were revealed during the TV show Hone-Krasae, hosted by popular anchor Kanchai Kamnerdloy. It was revealed during the show that the husband, a police officer, had a long affair with a woman and even left his wife to live in her apartment.

Khun Kwang, the wife, shared her story on the TV show. She said that she and her husband got married 10 years ago, straight after she graduated from university at the age of 21.

Khun, now 31, has an eight-year-old son with her police officer husband. She has filed a lawsuit against her husband’s mistress.

Happy married life crumbles Khun said during the TV show that she and her husband had a happy married life until mid-2025. That was when she noticed that an unknown woman was viewing her social media posts and following her husband.

“Previously, we lived respectfully, not interfering with each other's phones or personal lives. That was until June 2015, when I noticed an unknown woman viewing my stories and following my husband's life. I felt something was off, but I didn't ask my husband about it because I didn't think there was an affair,” said the Thai woman.

By late 2025, she sensed that something in her marriage had begun to change. Her husband started returning home unusually late and behaving in ways she found difficult to explain. When she questioned him, he brushed it off, saying he had been busy with work or out running errands.

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One night, however, he did not come back until around 1 am —something that had never happened before. Concerned, she tried calling him repeatedly, but his phone was switched off and he did not respond. When he eventually walked through the door, she confronted him about where he had been. His response shocked her.

Discovery of the affair He told her he had reached his limit. According to him, he had already given everything he had to his family—the house, the car, and even taken on the debts. Now, he said, he intended to walk away with nothing but the clothes he was wearing.

“At that time, I was confused and shocked about what it was, but I didn't ask or talk about anything. We went to bed separately. But because of my suspicions, I decided to hire a private investigator to check on my husband's behavior, paying 10,000 baht per day,” said Khun.

“I agreed to pay, even though the investigator said it might not be resolved in one day. However, I provided crucial information, and in just one day, I received an important clue when the investigator reported that my husband had gone to a residence in the Ramkhamhaeng area.”

Khun said she rushed to the house but her husband had left by the time she reached.

She then phoned her husband and issued a clear ultimatum: he should return so they could talk about the situation face to face, or she would go to where he was and deal with it herself.

Her husband eventually agreed to come back. According to him, he wanted her to handle the matter because the other woman had refused to end their relationship. He also claimed she had threatened to harm herself if he tried to cut ties with her.

Wife offers to ‘rent’ husband "After discussing and clarifying the situation, the other woman admitted that she knew the man had a wife and children. However, when I brought up the family's debts and asked if she would be prepared to accept responsibility if they separated, she refused, telling the husband and wife to sort it out and take responsibility for it themselves,” said Khun on the show.

After this incident, her husband returned to his marital home and life continued normally for some time. Then, one night, the man woke up agitated and restless. He confessed to Khun, his wife, that he missed the other woman.

“So I got up and talked to him that night, telling him to call the other woman. I listened to their conversation for an hour. He asked if she was still waiting for her, and said she'd stopped everything. That's when I realized he'd been giving false hope to the other woman; they hadn't truly broken up,” said Khun, according to the Khaosod report.

The wife then came up with a strange solution. She told her husband and his mistress that if they wanted to live together, they would have to pay her a monthly rent of 15,000 baht each — totalling 30,000 baht ( ₹85,000).

The mistress accepted this condition, saying “Money is not an issue”. The husband, however, refused to agree.

(Also read: Woman notices everything in her house turning green, discovers shocking reason)

Attorney Pat Anusorn Asurapong said that a so-called “husband-lease agreement” has no standing under the law because it conflicts with public order and moral standards.

He explained that Thailand’s legal system is built on the principle of monogamy. As a result, any arrangement in which a husband is effectively permitted to maintain a romantic relationship with another woman in exchange for money would be deemed invalid and cannot be enforced in court.