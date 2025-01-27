Woman notices everything in her house turning green, discovers shocking reason

A woman discovered that her husband was cheating on her after things in her house mysteriously started turning green. The bizarre connection was revealed when Reddit user @mioraa turned to the internet for help on noticing things in her house were randomly turning green. The woman noticed that things in her house, including her cat, had acquired a greenish tinge

Here’s what happened

In her Reddit post last month, the woman wrote that things in her house – including her cat – were mysteriously acquiring a greenish tinge.

She first noticed it in her cat, whose white fur began to look bluish-green. Soon, her walls, bedsheets, sofa, even her phone charger were stained green too.

“Everything in my house is turning green… at first it was just my cat, and then it became my bedsheets, my feet (which then stained my shoes and socks), my couch, my phone charger, and now my wall,” she wrote on Reddit, clearly baffled by this strange turn of events.

The woman posted pictures of green-stained objects as proof. Initially she thought it was mold that was turning her house green, and later she thought it might be her laundry detergent, but both those theories were dismissed upon further examination.

Instead, it was an off-hand comment on Reddit that led her to discover the truth of the matter.

Woman discovers husband’s affair

The woman’s Reddit post was filled with theories on the bizarre phenomenon. Some users suggested it could be copper in her cleaning products, while others laid the blame on hard water.

Several people suggested that the colour was reminiscent of stains left by jeans. One person asked the woman if she had purchased some "new jeans from Old Navy” because "lol they stain everything."

It was this comment that led the woman to discover that her husband was cheating on her with a jeans-wearing woman.

“Imagine this is how you discover he’s having an affair with some Old Navy wearing woman, from the cat turning green!” she responded.

The woman then explained that her husband had cheated on her in the past. On reading the Reddit comment, she thought back on more recent instances when her husband had started ‘working late’.

“I’ve already had suspicions of a possible affair from the multiple last minute overtime shifts and just overall changes in behavior. Also, my husband has cheated before so I've always been a bit anxious.. so when I saw the comment joking about if my husband’s affair partner wears old navy jeans, I spiraled,” the woman said.

The woman claimed that she went through her husband’s Instagram account and found “sexy DMs from a woman who wears jeans.”

When she confronted her husband, he admitted he was cheating. “He did not deny the affair nor said mean things or gaslight. He didn’t beg for another chance either. He just asked me what I wanted and I said I wanted him to go back to his parents house and we’ll talk about the legal stuff in the near future,” she wrote.

In an update shared a few days later, the woman said she had moved out of her husband’s home with her cats.