UK woman catches cheating husband through electric toothbrush: 'Data doesn't lie'

It is usually a suspicious text or strange phone activity that lands cheating spouses in trouble, but one man was caught in a lie by a surprising household item. In what was called one of the strangest cases by a private investigator, a woman in the UK caught her cheating husband through the electric toothbrush he used. The woman had installed the smart toothbrush app to help her children develop better dental hygiene practices(Representational)

Private investigator Paul Jones told Mirror UK in a report that a woman who had synced the toothbrush app to her phone to monitor her children’s dental routines noticed something off in the data, which helped her discover her husband's infidelity.

Jones said that while most spouses suspect something is wrong due to their partner's new habits or changes in routine, this UK woman found logs of brushing sessions at home during school hours and workdays.

Odd brushing times

The woman had installed the smart toothbrush app to help her children develop better dental hygiene practices, but she became suspicious after noticing her husband brushing at unusual times.

Jones, who was hired by the woman, claimed that she saw her husband use the toothbrush at odd times, including when he was supposed to be at work. Soon, a pattern emerged: every week, he would brush his teeth around the same time at home on Fridays, while he was supposed to be at work.

Jones said, she later discovered that he hadn’t worked on Fridays in three months.

“He had started an affair with a work colleague and used to have her over the family home on a Friday when the wife and kids were out of the house,” he said.

Investigator's advice

Jones used the case to warn other spouses to be on the lookout for things out of the routine with their partners. Trust your instincts if something feels off. Instead of just checking obvious signs of infidelity, pay attention to small digital clues like unusual device activity or odd timestamps. Data doesn’t lie; it’s emotionless, precise, and often reveals more than people do. Even a toothbrush can rat someone out.