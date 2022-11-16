Adorable Dachshund gets mini stairs to climb its bed. Watch

There are days when some of us are low on energy and don't feel like doing much. Then some other time, we simply might be having a bad day. So, if you are also going through something similar, we are here to change that with this adorable dog video. In a clip shared by Instagram user @arlohotdog, you can see a Dachshund trying to climb its bed but is unable to do because of its short legs. So, to help with the problem, the dog's owner gets it a small staircase that will help them climb to its bed. At first, the dog looks a little scared to climb the stairs, but as it takes a step ahead, the Dachshund gets comfortable and climbs it.

Take a look at the adorable video of a Dachshund trying to take the stairs here:

Since this video was shared, it has been liked more than two lakh times and has several comments as well. One person in the comments wrote, "This is so cute he is carrying his really big toy compared to him into his bed." A second person added, "And the towel underneath, so the steps don't slide. Awwwww." A third user wrote, "The perfect puppy stairs for the perfect puppy." "This is so cute; my heart can't take it. I want to cuddle this dog." Many others have reacted using heart emojis.

