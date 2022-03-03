Adorable doggo gets sad when Husky friend doesn't want cuddles. Watch cute video

For people with more than one pet in their house, it often becomes a challenge to make sure that they get along and warm up to each other. The Internet is filled with videos of cats and dogs trying to get comfortable with each other. But what is even funnier is when two dogs somehow don't get along with each other, despite being some of the friendliest pets one could have. This video posted on Instagram shows exactly that kind of situation with two dogs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show a Husky sitting quite royally at a distance when another dog decides to go and be its friend. The dog goes and sweetly puts its paw on the Husky in order to ask for permission if it could cuddle with it or not. This is the point when the Husky decides to react quite oddly and straight up looks at the dog and bites its snout. The dog can’t even believe at first that this has happened with it, and looks up with an expression of disbelief on its face.

The dog then gets so disappointed that it simply takes a turn and comes back to sit in between the two humans who were also in the room. The person recording the video then shows the face of this sad little dog whose puppy eyes are enough to melt right about anybody's heart. The humans then let the Husky named Zion know that the other dog just wanted some cuddles. But it seems to be quite unmoved by this fact by the end of the video. “A series of unfortunate events,” reads the text insert in this dog video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video right here:

This dog video was posted on Instagram just a day ago and has already accumulated more than 19,500 likes on it. It has also received various comments from people who love dogs and couldn't stop laughing at this hilarious exchange between the two adorable pooches.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Not everyone wants to be cuddled,” reads a comment from an Instagram user. While another comment reads, “Give the black boy a big cuddle.” “Aww, don’t bite him he just wanted to cuddle with you, be nice please,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?