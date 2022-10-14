Adorable ferret wakes up from deep sleep after smelling its favourite snack

The internet is a fun place to spend your time at. It's simple to find endless stuff that will keep you interested for hours. But, in a variety of all kinds of content, there is a distinct fan following for individuals who enjoy watching animal videos. If you love animals or pets, your explore page must be filled with videos and photos of them. These clips often make us laugh. So, if you are also someone who enjoys cute animal videos, you cannot miss out on this one. In a recent video of a ferret, the animal was sound asleep until it smelled its favourite snack.

In a video uploaded by Instagram page @fuffyferrets, a woman can be seen putting her asleep ferret on the bed. But, as soon as she grabs a snack, the ferret immediately wakes up to eat it. In the background of the video, the woman can also be heard saying, "Oh no, waffles is sound asleep; who is going to eat these snacks?"

Take a look at the ferret waking up to the smell of snacks here:

This video was shared yesterday, and since then, it has been viewed more than 50,000 times and also has 11,000 likes and several comments. One person in the comments wrote, "Love it as soon as soon as you said snackies, vvaffles was like ooo food" Another person said, "The first 10 seconds of this is hysterical." Someone even added, "Bro woke up like the undertaker. "

