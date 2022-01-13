Adorable puppy tries to wake a little girl up as she sleeps. Watch cute video

The videos that show moments of cute interactions between little children and their pet cats and dogs are always heartwarming to watch. This video shows how a cute little Husky puppy keeps barking and howling in order to try to wake its little human up.

The video opens to show the little girl tucked into her bed, under some blankets, sleeping peacefully. Her little furry friend is seen sitting on the bed and trying to get her attention so that they can play together. The girl's mother, who also happens to be this doggo’s human, keeps supporting the dog and motivates it to wake her daughter up.

By the end of the video, it becomes evident that the girl had, in fact, woken up by then owing to the puppy’s howls. But she kept acting like she hadn't woken up, which made the puppy keep asking for her attention. The video is equal parts hilarious and cute.

Watch the puppy video right here:

What are your thoughts on this video?