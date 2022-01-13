Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Adorable puppy tries to wake a little girl up as she sleeps. Watch cute video

This video shows how a cute Husky puppy kept howling in order to wake a little girl up.
The Husky puppy burying its head next to the little girl after howling to wake her up. (Jukin Media)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 06:52 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The videos that show moments of cute interactions between little children and their pet cats and dogs are always heartwarming to watch. This video shows how a cute little Husky puppy keeps barking and howling in order to try to wake its little human up.

The video opens to show the little girl tucked into her bed, under some blankets, sleeping peacefully. Her little furry friend is seen sitting on the bed and trying to get her attention so that they can play together. The girl's mother, who also happens to be this doggo’s human, keeps supporting the dog and motivates it to wake her daughter up.

By the end of the video, it becomes evident that the girl had, in fact, woken up by then owing to the puppy’s howls. But she kept acting like she hadn't woken up, which made the puppy keep asking for her attention. The video is equal parts hilarious and cute.

Watch the puppy video right here:

What are your thoughts on this video?

