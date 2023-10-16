After 90 years, a book finds its way back to a New York library

Larchmont Public Library from New York took to Facebook to share that one of their books was returned after 90 years. Yes, you read that right. Since this news was shared on Facebook, it caught the attention of many people. What's more, you will be shocked to know the overdue fees for this book.

Youth and Two Other Stories by Joseph Conrad returned to library after 90 years.(Facebook/@Larchmont Public Library)

"We recently received an interesting package sent here from Virginia. Inside was a library book that was due on October 11th, 1933, one month shy of 90 years ago. The book, 'Youth and Two Other Stories' by Joseph Conrad, was published in 1925. Now, I know what you are all thinking; I wonder how much that would be in overdue fees. At twenty cents a day, it seems like the fine could easily have reached over $6,400. But no, the real answer is only $5!" wrote Larchmont Public Library. (Also Read: After nearly 100 years, library received a book which was checked out in 1927)

The library further added, "When a library book has not been returned after 30 days, it is considered 'lost,' and the patron is billed for the initial price of the book. However, when the book is returned, it reverts back to the maximum fine which is five dollars. No matter how long a Larchmont Public Library book is overdue, if it gets returned, the maximum fine is a whopping five bucks. Thanks to Joanie Morgan who discovered the book among her step-father’s belongings, it is now back at the Larchmont Library."

They also shared a picture of the book in the post.

Take a look at the post shared on Facebook here:

This post was shared on October 11. Since being posted, it has been liked several times. The post also has received a few comments.

Check out what people are saying about it here:

An individual wrote, "Wow." Another commented, "This is an amazing story!"

